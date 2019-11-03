NJPW News: Hiromu Takahashi makes his return after one year

Not only did tonight's NJPW: Power Struggle event witness the return of Chris Jericho but former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi also made his highly-awaited return to the promotion and challenged Will Ospreay to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Hiromu Takahashi's injury

At last year's G1 Special in San Francisco, Hiromu Takahashi successfully defended his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Dragon Lee, however, following the match, it was reported that Takahashi had suffered a broken neck because of a botched Phoenix-Plex. It was initially reported that Takahashi would be out of action for about 9-12 months due to the injury and as a result of it, he also had to vacate the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship, as well.

However, at tonight's Power Struggle event, Takahashi made his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling for the first time in over a year. Upon his return, the Los Ingobernables de Japon star challenged Will Ospreay to a match for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 14. And, by the looks of it, Ospreay gladly accepted Takahashi's challenge, as well.

The Ticking Time Bomb returns

At Power Struggle, Will Ospreay successfully retained the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Bushi and as seen after the match, the latter's Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemate Hiromu Takahashi made his return after being sidelined with a gruesome injury for almost over a year.

What's next for Hiromu Takahashi?

Now that Hiromu Takahashi is finally back in New Japan Pro Wrestling and has challenged Will Ospreay to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 14 (which by the looks of it, the champion has accepted). Takahashi is likely to make his return to in-ring competition in the coming months and fans could certainly expect a classic between him and Ospreay at the Tokyo Dome next year.