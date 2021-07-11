"That's what scares you" - Edge sends a heated warning to Roman Reigns ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

Edge is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship next week at Money in the Bank. The two have been at odds for a long time and it seems like they will be settling their differences for good at the upcoming event.

Edge first challenged for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania earlier this year after winning the Royal Rumble to earn a World Championship opportunity. However, the match was a triple threat match also involving former WWE champion Daniel Bryan, who cost Edge the win multiple times during the match.

Now that Edge has a one-on-one match with the Tribal Chief, he has his eyes set firmly on winning back the title he never lost. Appearing on the most recent edition of Talking Smack, Edge had a heated message for Roman Reigns:

"So Roman, I didn't just come back to do a greatest hits tour. I didn't come back to just be happy-go-lucky." said Edge, "I'm not content with that. I fought back after almost a decade, after being told I'd never do this again, after getting a triple fusion in my neck. Having my wrist fused, having a torn achilles, two torn pecs, metal rods in all of my teeth, a fractured skull, a ruptured groin- Do you think I went through all of that to come back and just be the happy-go-lucky guy who's just happy to be here? I'm not. I didn't come back to contend. I came back to be champion, to take back what I never lost. You just happen to be the champion. Wrong place, wrong time. At Money in the Bank I take it back, I end the story. A decade-long story Roman. It's gonna happen. You can look at my eyes and you know everything I say, I absolutely believe, and that's what scares you"

Edge seems to be bent on defeating Roman at WWE Money in the Bank and winning back the Championship. However, the two will be competing against each other next week on WWE SmackDown as well.

Edge will tag with the Mysterios to take on Roman and The Uso's next week on WWE SmackDown

Following the events that transpired in the closing segment of last night's SmackDown, Pat McAfee and Kayla Braxton announced a massive tag team match for next week's show.

Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio will take on Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team match for the first WWE TV show with fans in live attendance in over a year. Who do you think will pick up the win? Let us know in the comments section below.

