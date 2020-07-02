Edge sends a message to Timothy Thatcher and Oney Lorcan following NXT Great American Bash match

Edge was watching the Great American Bash, and he put out an epic tweet following the match.

Triple H also commented on Timothy Thatcher and Oney Lorcan's match.

As advertised, Timothy Thatcher and Oney Lorcan put on a hard-hitting match at NXT Great American Bash. The match that started as a technical contest ended up being a ruthless brawl between two men who like the meaty strikes.

Edge was particularly impressed by what the WWE NXT Superstars showcased at NXT Great American Bash. The Rated-R Superstar took to Twitter and said that he wouldn't mind seeing Lorcan and Thatcher go at it again. He sent a message to both the gentlemen and commended them for the solid work.

"I'd definitely enjoy watching some more @ONEYLORCAN vs Timothy Thatcher. Solid stuff gentlemen #NXTGAB".

I’d definitely enjoy watching some more @ONEYLORCAN vs Timothy Thatcher. Solid stuff gentlemen #NXTGAB — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 2, 2020

NXT boss Triple H also mentioned in another tweet that he loved the physicality of Lorcan and Thatcher's match before stating that we will surely see the two men wrestle again in NXT.

"I love the type of physical match you get with Thatcher and @ONEYLORCAN... it sure it won't be the last time we see them beat the hell out of each other in a #WWENXT ring. #NXTGAB"

I love the type of physical match you get with Thatcher and @ONEYLORCAN... it sure it won’t be the last time we see them beat the hell out of each other in a #WWENXT ring. #NXTGAB https://t.co/AfZH0bsTqk — Triple H (@TripleH) July 2, 2020

NXT Great American Bash Night 1

The first night of the much-hyped Great American Bash was a solid show that had a lot of good wrestling. The show kicked off with a high-octane Fatal 4-Way #1 contender's match between Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox and Candice LaRae. Nox won the match and confirmed her title shot against Io Shirai.

Thatcher and Lorcan were up next, and they inarguably put on a wrestling clinic in the time that they were given.

Rhea Ripley beat Aaliyah and Robert Stone in a handicap match. NXT's first-ever strap match between Dexter Lumis and Roderick Strong ended with Lumis getting the better of the Undisputed Era member at Great American Bash.

The main event of the evening had the highly-anticipated dream match between Sasha Banks and Io Shirai. It was a well-worked main event that ended with the NXT Women's Champion beating Banks with some green-misty assistance from Asuka.

Night one of NXT Great American Bash was a roaring success, and it set things up perfectly for next week's show, which will be headlined by a Champion vs. Champion match between Adam Cole and Keith Lee.

