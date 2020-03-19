Edge speaks honestly about wrestling in an empty arena at WrestleMania 36

Edge opened up about facing Randy Orton in an empty arena at WrestleMania 36.

The match will be Edge's first singles match since his return to WWE earlier this year.

Edge will make his eagerly-awaited singles return at WrestleMania 36, as he faces off against Randy Orton. The WWE Hall of Famer was a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, and on his return to RAW, a match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania was set.

But, the dream match between the two will be in front of an empty audience due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Edge, while speaking on The Gorilla Position, talked about how it is not "ideal to wrestle in front of an empty arena. He touched on The Rock and Mick Foley's match being the only one he could recall that was held in front of no audience.

It just hasn’t been done (wrestling in an empty arena). And sure, it’s not ideal. We all get it, but we have to make do, and we have to figure out, we have to adapt. And that’s what this whole thing will be.

But, he said that he felt confident of delivering a good match for the WWE Universe because of the person he will have across the ring - Randy Orton.

I know I feel confident because I know in Randy, I have one of the — and I don’t say this lightly — one of the best ever or possibly — and it’s all subjective — the best to ever do this. You get my brain and his natural ability on this thing, and I’m excited. I’m excited of what we can do and what we can bring to the audience. All bets are off. There are no rules. It’s an entirely blank canvas.” (H/T 411 Mania)

The Randy Orton-Edge feud has been one of the most exciting feuds in recent times in WWE, and is a match worthy of being on the WrestleMania 36 card.

