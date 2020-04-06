Edge takes major shot at Goldberg's short WWE matches

Edge had some interesting words to share in regards to his WWE return.

He took a shot at fellow WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in the process.

Edge and Goldberg

WWE Network's latest presentation focuses on the heartstopping return of WWE Hall of Famer, Edge. Dubbed as Edge: The Second Mountain, the documentary gives a detailed look at the former World Champion's return to the ring after almost a decade-long hiatus.

WWE recently posted a clip from the documentary on its official YouTube channel. The video shows Edge going through an intense workout session. The Rated-R Superstar had some interesting comments to share while doing his workout, which you can check out in the clip below:

After nine years off, I hope you're ready. I don't wanna come back to bed, I wanna come back and try and add to the product, not take away from it. No knock on anybody, I don't wanna come back for a 40-second match.

The WWE Universe is having a field day on social media over Edge taking a shot the fellow WWE Hall of Famer. Goldberg's first WWE run ended at WrestleMania 20, with a win over Brock Lesnar in what was an incredibly underwhelming match. He came back to the company 12 years later, to face Lesnar again at Survivor Series 2016. The match saw Goldberg squashing Lesnar in a matter of seconds.

Goldberg faced Lesnar again at WrestleMania 33, and lost the Universal title to The Beast in a bout that lasted just under five minutes. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the next year. Goldberg came back for a legit dream match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019. The bout was heavily criticized on social media, and WWE was slammed for putting the health of both veterans at risk.

Goldberg came back again months later, to squash Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019. Earlier this year, Goldberg faced The Fiend in Saudi Arabia and won the Universal title in just over three minutes. He lost the belt to Braun Strowman on night 1 of WrestleMania 36.

Edge, on the other hand, made his return in the 2020 Royal Rumble match, and had an incredibly strong and impressive showing. He was eliminated by Roman Reigns, who was thrown out by the eventual winner Drew McIntyre soon after. It would be interesting to see what Goldberg has to say in response to Edge's jibe at him. One wonders if Edge's shot could lead to a match between the two somewhere down the line.