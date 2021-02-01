Opinion: Why Edge v. Roman Reigns should be the route WWE chooses for WrestleMania 37

Edge won the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match by last eliminating nemesis Randy Orton. As a result of his victory, he will have the opportunity to challenge for the WWE or Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. If Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns retain their respective titles at the next pay per view, Edge v. Reigns should be the route WWE goes down.

Firstly, Drew McIntyre is currently a babyface and WWE is well known for not wanting to do face v. face or heel v. heel matches regularly. McIntyre is coming off a huge victory against Goldberg, so it could be argued a victory against Edge on the “Grandest Stage of Them All” would elevate him even further.

But McIntyre is at a point in his reign that he doesn’t need much more elevation, having beaten several top stars already. Plus, a victory for Edge over McIntyre doesn’t feel like a fitting end to his reign, considering they are both well-liked by the fans at the moment, so an Edge v. McIntyre match just doesn’t seem like a good fit.

Why Roman Reigns is the perfect fit for Edge at WrestleMania

On the other hand, Roman Reigns is at the peak of his heel run and Edge would be a perfect opponent for him at WrestleMania. While Reigns’ feud with Kevin Owens has been amazing, Roman Reigns still hasn’t had a rival that could help push his title run from impressive to iconic. Edge would be the perfect person to fill that role.

Reigns v. Edge is also a great fit because it would be the top storyline on SmackDown. Before his retirement in 2011, Edge was synonymous with the Smackdown brand. From 2007-2011, SmackDown could be considered 'Edge’s show.'

Fast forward a decade later and now SmackDown is Roman Reigns’ show. He has essentially taken over the blue brand, and a story could be told that Edge is choosing Reigns because he hates what Reigns is turning SmackDown into, and he is returning to reclaim “his show.”

There is 1 superstar who is, indeed, worthy of your worship. He is the #TribalChief of @WWE. He is the Reigns-ing Defending Undisputed #UniversalHeavyweightChampion. He is, in fact, better than all of you. He is the #HeadOfTheTable. He is @WWERomanReigns.pic.twitter.com/hRZ3UgP7LW — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 24, 2021

On top of Edge returning to reclaim his show, WWE can also tell the story that Edge is going after the title that he never lost - which seems to be the direction they may be running with at the moment.

Advertisement

While the World Heavyweight Championship isn’t around anymore, the Universal Championship essentially took its place. The only reason Edge had to relinquish the title was because of his neck injury. WWE loves the story of injured superstars returning to reclaim the title they never lost, so they can very well tell the same tale here.

Unless Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns drop their championships before WrestleMania - which isn't looking likely at this point - WWE would be smart to go down the route of booking Edge v. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. It feels like the bigger match right now, and Reigns will not only get an opponent that will elevate him to the next level, but who poses an actual threat to end his impressive Universal title reign.

Will Edge choose to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?