8 Controversial Things WWE Must Do On Monday Night Raw Next Week

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.14K // 08 Nov 2018, 12:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What will happen on the final Monday Night Raw before Survivor Series?

Survivor Series is just over a week away and while WWE officials did a great job of building up to the pay per view on last week's edition of Monday Night Raw, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in order to make the pay per view a success. With that being said, what can WWE do on the red brand to make sure their side of things is a success and that fans are overall happy with the pay per view?

In all honesty, the possibilities are endless, especially with both Stephanie McMahon and Brock Lesnar confirmed for the show, which means that WWE will have a lot of storytelling tools to work with. Beyond that, WWE also has quite a few feuds that are poised to reach a fevered pitch before the pay per view and it would be very beneficial if WWE pushed its limit.

There are also a lot of things WWE needs to tweak in their mid to lower card as well, which is why what WWE does with Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Finn Balor is just as important. In fact, with no titles up for grabs and bragging rights being the only thing on the line, WWE needs to make every match on the card matter.

#8 Put AOP in a squash match

The Authors of Pain need a big win before Survivor Series!

The Authors of Pain need some victims before they move on to face The Big Bar Show at Survivor Series and that starts with a squash match against a worthy opponent. In fact, if WWE were to put AOP up against The Revival, or even Rollins and a mystery opponent, it would go a long way in establishing AOP's credibility heading into Survivor Series.

Of course, that means one of the prominent tag teams in the division will have to lose relatively quickly to AOP, especially since The Big Bar Show are multiple time champions, but it would be worth it to get AOP's title reign on the right track. It may even be enough to save the floundering division.

1 / 8 NEXT