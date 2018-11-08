×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

8 Controversial Things WWE Must Do On Monday Night Raw Next Week

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.14K   //    08 Nov 2018, 12:00 IST

What will happen on the final Monday Night Raw before Survivor Series?
What will happen on the final Monday Night Raw before Survivor Series?

Survivor Series is just over a week away and while WWE officials did a great job of building up to the pay per view on last week's edition of Monday Night Raw, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in order to make the pay per view a success. With that being said, what can WWE do on the red brand to make sure their side of things is a success and that fans are overall happy with the pay per view?

In all honesty, the possibilities are endless, especially with both Stephanie McMahon and Brock Lesnar confirmed for the show, which means that WWE will have a lot of storytelling tools to work with. Beyond that, WWE also has quite a few feuds that are poised to reach a fevered pitch before the pay per view and it would be very beneficial if WWE pushed its limit.

There are also a lot of things WWE needs to tweak in their mid to lower card as well, which is why what WWE does with Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Finn Balor is just as important. In fact, with no titles up for grabs and bragging rights being the only thing on the line, WWE needs to make every match on the card matter.

#8 Put AOP in a squash match

The Authors of Pain need a big win before Survivor Series!
The Authors of Pain need a big win before Survivor Series!

The Authors of Pain need some victims before they move on to face The Big Bar Show at Survivor Series and that starts with a squash match against a worthy opponent. In fact, if WWE were to put AOP up against The Revival, or even Rollins and a mystery opponent, it would go a long way in establishing AOP's credibility heading into Survivor Series.

Of course, that means one of the prominent tag teams in the division will have to lose relatively quickly to AOP, especially since The Big Bar Show are multiple time champions, but it would be worth it to get AOP's title reign on the right track. It may even be enough to save the floundering division.

1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
John Cena is the reason i started watching WWE in the first place and now i can't seem to stop.
8 things WWE must do next week on Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Must Do Next Week On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Controversial Things WWE Must Do Next Week on Raw
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting Things Dean Ambrose Could Do Tonight On...
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE could do with Shawn Michaels' return on RAW...
RELATED STORY
7 Things Monday Night Raw Must Do To Increase Television...
RELATED STORY
5 things which could possibly happen on WWE TV in November
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things That Could Happen On Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us