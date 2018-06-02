Opinion: Why Elias is a perfect candidate for the Intercontinental Championship

Heelish Concerts, Spinning Powerbombs and Guitar Smashes? Sure, why not.

An Intercontinental title reign for Elias on the cards??

Managing the top titles like the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship has always been the prime focus of the WWE management. There are a few top stars in the vast WWE locker room like Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles who remain in the top title scenes.

One challenge that the management faces is handling the secondary title scenes with equal efficiency like the primary ones. Since the number of established top stars in the locker room is few, it is quite difficult to keep the secondary titles like the Intercontinental title relevant.

Keep in mind that the Intercontinental title is very prestigious in the business. A number of legends have worked hard to make it happen but on a roster full of so many talented performers, it is hard to manage the storylines properly while keeping the framework interesting for the audience.

One prime example of keeping the audience invested in the storylines for a significant amount of time was delivered by The Miz. He managed to elevate the status of the Intercontinental Title over the last couple of years by working brilliantly as a heel.

He dropped it to Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 34. Given the talented performer that he is, Rollins has done a great job so far. He has defended it on numerous occasions and has given the fans some good performances.

Recent Developments and Analysis

As far as the next rightful contender goes, Elias has provided WWE with the perfect candidature. Rollins and Elias started a feud recently that kicked off with a smashed guitar over the Champ's back. These two terrific performers are scheduled to compete for the Intercontinental gold at the upcoming 'Money in the Bank' event.

Elias has earned the opportunity to wear the gold around his waist. The former NXT talent has gained great momentum over the last few months. As a performer, he has grown a lot. He has worked very hard to be a skilled in-ring performer. On the mic, everyone knows how amazing and natural he is.

A big guy with a unique look and terrific mic skills, he has risen as a star that WWE needed on the main roster. He generates genuine reactions from the crowd like few in this industry do. From creating catchy catchphrases to enjoying creative backing, it is safe to assume that he is in the good books of the WWE management

What's next for Elias?

Without a flick of doubt, Rollins has been doing a magnificent job with the title. He has clearly been a certain someone who the fans want to see more of. Rollins has always been a top-notch performer and has earned a chance to re-enter the top scene. There have been rumours about him competing with Brock Lesnar in near future for the Universal title.

At this point in time, we have to wait and watch how things unfold in future. Rollins and Elias are scheduled to lock horns at the 'Money in the Bank' show on 17th of June. It will be interesting to see how things will turn out for both of them at the end of the show. Regardless, it's a quite promising match and we are looking forward to the conclusion.

