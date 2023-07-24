Elias made his WWE debut in 2014 after signing a developmental deal to work in NXT. Three years later, in April 2017, he made his main roster debut. From John Cena to The Undertaker, the man has had some highly entertaining segments on television opposite legends. He even introduced an entirely different character out of the blue last year.

Despite all of this, in 2023, Elias remains underutilized. The guitar-swinging superstar is popular with live crowds and always manages to evoke a reaction. With that being said, what does Elias do at this point in his career?

Considering his free-agent status, the popular WWE star should return to NXT, which seems to be the trend nowadays. Baron Corbin did it. The Judgment Day even. Elias could be a worthy addition to the former black and gold brand.

Elias has not had a lot of matches on WWE's main roster considering the amount of time he has been under contract with the Stamford-based promotion. However, he is an exceptional in-ring performer.

According to IWD, his last bout to date was on the May 15th episode of RAW, in which he competed in the battle royal to determine the No. 1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The contest was won by Mustafa Ali.

Elias wanted a match against a top WWE star at WrestleMania 39

In 2022, fresh off a WrestleMania main event match against Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kevin Owens got caught up in a feud with Ezekiel, Elias' twin brother (in storyline). Not long after, the character got canned.

The 35-year-old reverted to his previous persona soon after. By the end of the year, WWE began teasing a tag team with Elias and Matt Riddle before the latter took a hiatus.

Earlier this year, Elias spoke to WWE Deutschland and disclosed that he wishes to face Gunther on The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"Gunther with the Intercontinental Championship. To have a big championship match at WrestleMania would be awesome."

While he hasn't been featured in many matches at The Show of Shows thus far, Elias stepped into the ring in 2018 and 2019 opposite John Cena in remarkable segments.

He would most certainly be a wasted talent should the company release or not use Elias in some capacity going forward, as he is still over among the hardcore fans of the product.

