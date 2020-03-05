Elimination Chamber 2020: 5 Potential finishes for Andrade vs Humberto Carrillo - United States Championship

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

There are a number of combustible elements in this match

Humberto Carrillo was able to pin Andrade this past week on RAW which means that he is now given another shot at the United States Championship for the second consecutive pay-per-view. Back at The Royal Rumble, the two men collided on the kickoff show and Andrade was able to retain his United States Championship against the WWE newcomer before the duo were then handed a rematch the following night on RAW.

It was in this rematch that Carrillo played Andrade at his own game and Hammerlock DDT'd him onto the concrete outside the ring. That allowed him to then miss a month of WWE TV since he had been suspended for his first violation of the company's wellness policy.

Andrade made his return at Super ShowDown last week in Saudi Arabia and has since stepped back into the feud with Humberto Carrillo after Angel Garza continued the rivalry in his absence.

There are a number of combustible elements in this feud already and it appears that there could be several outcomes on Sunday night.

#5. Andrade retains via interference

Andrade has been missing from WWE for almost a month and in that time Zelina Vega has proved to be quite an interesting ally for Angel Garza, but she will now return to her place alongside Andrade for their match on Sunday night and could be the reason why Andrade retains.

Zelina Vega has proved a number of times that she is the best decision that Andrade ever made back in NXT and has been able to push him to new levels in the company. It's hard to believe that if Andrade was to overcome the threat of Carrillo at Elimination Chamber, that Vega wouldn't be involved in some way.

And for more information about Elimination Chamber, check out our official preview where our very own Gary Cassidy discusses everything from match order to additional matches with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

Advertisement

1 / 5 NEXT