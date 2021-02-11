Elimination Chamber 2021: 5 reasons why Drew McIntyre should retain his WWE Championship at the PPV

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce confirmed an Elimination Chamber match featuring Drew McIntyre. The latter is set to defend his WWE Championship against five former WWE Champions - AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, The Miz, and Sheamus at the upcoming pay-per-view. The Scottish Warrior has a huge task ahead of him, and he will look to walk out of the show with his gold intact.

In this article, we will take a look at five reasons why Drew McIntyre should defend his WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber.

#1 Drew McIntyre could pick his first-ever Elimination Chamber victory

Drew McIntyre deserves a big win before he eventually loses his title

At the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre can reach a new milestone in his WWE career. The Scottish Warrior has only made one appearance in an Elimination Chamber match, which happened 10 years ago. The upcoming pay-per-view will be a massive opportunity for McIntyre to claim his first-ever victory inside the Elimination Chamber.

McIntyre has enjoyed a great run in WWE ever since he won the last year’s Royal Rumble event. He defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and feuded with top Superstars including Randy Orton. Most recently, he earned a huge victory over Goldberg to further establish himself as a dominant champion.

One of the best parts of Drew McIntyre’s title reign is the fact that he has been booked as a fighting champion. A successful title defense at the Elimination Chamber will add more a lot of credibility to that narrative, especially since he will face all those Superstars who have already held the WWE Championship beforehand.

Advertisement

Elimination Chamber matches account for an exciting stipulation. The matches are often brutal and work wonders when it comes to pushing top names as a resilient force. McIntyre has worked hard to carry himself as the leader of the RAW roster, often carrying the brand on his back for a better half of last year.

Despite the limited time that he has on the show, McIntyre does best to deliver engaging matches. He should be rewarded with a memorable title reign. Elimination Chamber could very well be the last pay-per-view where Drew McIntyre is the favorite to walk out with the title. Thus, he should be allowed to put on a heroic performance for his gold before he eventually starts to prepare himself for a title loss as we inch closer to WrestleMania.