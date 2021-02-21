Elimination Chamber 2021: Ranking the build-up to every match

WWE's Elimination Chamber is set to take place this weekend in WWE's ThunderDome, as the road to WrestleMania is well underway. At the time of writing, there are five matches currently on the card, along with Roman Reigns' eventual title defense.

At this weekend's Elimination Chamber, fans are set to see two of the gimmick matches. The WWE Championship is being contested in the Elimination Chamber, and a number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship will also be decided within the structure. The winner will be facing Roman Reigns later on in the night.

Also, a Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship is planned to take place, between current champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, and former NXT Champion Keith Lee.

In the women's division, there are currently two matches on the card. Asuka is set to be putting the RAW Women's Championship on the line, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will be defending their titles against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Here is the build-up to every match at WWE Elimination Chamber, ranked.

#5 WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at Elimination Chamber

The state of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is more than a bit confusing right now. Two teams who have earned themselves a number one contendership will not be facing Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the championships as expected. Instead of seeing Lana and Naomi, or Dusty Classic winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzlez challenging the title holders, current SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair will be facing them at Elimination Chamber.

This match was made last-minute on the go-home show of SmackDown, during a "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Bayley. Instead of elevating the teams in the women's tag team division, the belts feel like they are currently being used to accelerate singles fueds. This match certainly feels like something that is there to ignite a rivalry between Sasha Banks and her potential WrestleMania challenger Bianca Belair.