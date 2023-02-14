Elimination Chamber news and rumor roundup: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn to involve two champions, potential spoilers for the show

Welcome back to another interesting edition of Elimination Chamber News and Rumor Roundup, where we discuss the most significant updates surrounding the show. Today's list discusses a potential twist in Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

We also came across a surprising twist that could impact the main event. WWE backstage reports revealed interesting notes about the feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. The betting odds also uncovered the top picks to win at the upcoming premium live event.

Here, we look at the biggest Elimination Chamber news and rumors that have dominated WWE headlines over the last couple of days. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Sami Zayn reveals the problem with bringing back his old entrance theme at Elimination Chamber

Since Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, fans have been waiting for him to walk out to his old entrance theme - Worlds Apart. Fans loved the music and desperately wanted to see the biggest babyface in the company walk out to a thunderous pop at Elimination Chamber in his pre-Bloodline element.

However, Zayn stated that returning to the old entrance could seem like taking a step back. During an interview with The Sick Podcast, he also hinted at a new theme being on the cards. Zayn was quoted as saying:

"I mean, if it were going to come back, I feel like that would be the time in place to do it. I've said this in other interviews. I feel like it would kind of be taking a step backward. I think maybe a new song is in the cards, but I feel like that song, even though people have a real fondness for it, it seems. From a character's perspective, it just feels like taking a step backward. At the same time, doing it for like a one-night thing in Montreal might be cool," said Zayn. [H/T Fightful]

Roman Reigns wishes to destroy Sami Zayn in front of his family for exposing the cracks in The Bloodline. But the challenger will walk out in front of the home crowd for the biggest match of his WWE career, and a new theme song might be used to commemorate the moment at Elimination Chamber.

#2 Potential swerve could involve The Usos in the main event featuring Roman Reigns

Last week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn "acknowledged" Jey Uso during their private conversation in a secluded area. Roman Reigns promptly conveyed the message via Paul Heyman, informing Jimmy Uso that the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions would miss SmackDown's final show before Elimination Chamber.

Many thought that WWE would book this segment to write The Usos off the television before Elimination Chamber. While it is rumored that their past DUI cases could prevent them from entering Canada, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Usos are cleared to travel.

Thus, WWE could be planning a huge surprise involving Jey and Jimmy Uso in the main event.

"I was told they’re okay. I will check again, but when it first came up, I asked if they’re cleared for Canada, and I was told they’re both cleared. I’m not sure if it’s a swerve, or a storyline, but they’re cleared to show up," Dave Meltzer said.

Since Jimmy Uso didn't see the interaction between Jey and Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns insisted that The Usos watch SmackDown at home for "TV perspective."

#3 WWE reportedly planned Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley 3 months ago

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are set to lock horns in a singles match at Elimination Chamber. They both have one victory over the other and will meet for their potential tie-breaker this weekend. Many expected the third and final chapter of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley would unfold at WrestleMania, but WWE had other plans all along.

As per the recent reports in Fightful, WWE had plans for Lesnar and Lashley's match at Elimination Chaminince in November. The decision was made three months ago and was executed perfectly between Crown Jewel 2022 and Brock Lesnar's return.

#4 SPOILERS on results for Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn and more matches

The recently released betting odds have revealed early favorites to win their matches at Elimination Chamber. Readers are advised to skip this section should they wish to avoid spoilers.

After delivering the best WWE storyline in years, Sami Zayn will finally challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While almost everyone is rooting for Zayn, betting odds suggest that Roman Reigns will retain his title.

Austin Theory and Asuka are expected to win the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches, respectively. And lastly, Edge and Beth Phoenix are expected to defeat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

