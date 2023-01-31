Elimination Chamber Roundup: Huge title match confirmed for the show, update on plans for Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Welcome to today's edition of the Elimination Chamber Roundup, discussing the latest updates on the upcoming premium live event. Today's list includes details on two matches confirmed for the show and one reportedly in the works.

WWE has only confirmed one championship match for the upcoming show, whereas another brutal six-person bout will crown a title challenger. Additionally, there's an update on backstage plans for Roman Reigns' next title match after he successfully defended his gold against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023.

Here, we look at the biggest news and rumors surrounding Elimination Chamber that you might have missed today. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#1 Austin Theory set to defend his United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber

WWE confirmed details of the Men's Elimination Chamber scheduled for this year's show. Austin Theory will put his United States Championship on the line against five other superstars inside the monstrous structure.

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed sealed their spots in the title match after defeating Chad Gable, Baron Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler, respectively. The two other superstars will be added to the match next week based on the qualifiers.

As confirmed by WWE, Montez Ford will lock horns with Elias, while Angelo Dawkins will square off against Damian Priest in hopes of earning a spot in the upcoming title match.

#2 Details on backstage plans for Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

WWE fans are seemingly divided over Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood. While many viewers are excited to see The American Nightmare script a fairytale title win at WrestleMania after his epic Royal Rumble victory, others believe it should have been Sami Zayn.

The WWE Universe believes that Zayn is the right person to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania after delivering one of the best storylines in recent history. However, it appears that this match might happen sooner than everyone thought.

According to Dave Meltzer, Zayn could be set to challenge Reigns for the title at Elimination Chamber, which will be held in Montreal. The last time Zayn wrestled in Canada, he received the biggest pop of the night and will undoubtedly be the top favorite at a show in his country.

The fallout between Zayn and The Bloodline stole the show at Royal Rumble. The crowd erupted when Zayn hit Roman Reigns with a chair instead of attacking Kevin Owens.

The Bloodline, except Jey Uso, promptly got their revenge, but it fetched "F*ck you Roman" chants from fans. The contrast between the heat for Roman Reigns and the love for Sami Zayn has seemingly filled WWE's plans to book this title match for Elimination Chamber.

#3 Women's Elimination Chamber Match will crown the No. 1 contender for RAW Women's Championship

Royal Rumble 2023 winner Rhea Ripley recently confirmed that she would challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Thus, WWE has decided that this year's Women's Elimination Chamber match will crown the No. 1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Adam Pearce revealed that four runner-ups from Royal Rumble have automatically qualified for the match. Asuka and Nikki Cross from RAW took the first two spots, while SmackDown's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were also confirmed as participants.

Next week's RAW will feature a Fatal 4-Way Match between Candice LeRae, "Michin" Mia Yim, Piper Niven, and Carmella to determine which superstar will earn the fifth spot in the high-stakes match. The winner of this bout will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

