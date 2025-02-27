Elimination Chamber Toronto: 5 ways Triple H can shock the WWE Universe

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is days away, and the promotion's CCO Triple H has booked an exciting card for the premium live event. But before discussing the card, it's important to know that the Elimination Chamber will take place on March 1, 2025, at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Now, coming to the card, the men's and women's Chamber match is filled with massive names. In the men's Chamber match, fans will witness John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

The women's match, on the other hand, will feature Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez. Additionally, Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus will face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, while Kevin Owens will face Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned match.

In this article, we will take a look at five ways Triple H can shock the WWE Universe by making these matches more exciting:

#5. Randy Orton returns to take out Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE programming since November 2024. The reason behind his absence is Kevin Owens. Once a friend of Orton, Owens hit the 14-time world champion with a vicious piledriver that required the latter to be stretchered out of the arena.

Since then, there has been no official update on when Orton will return. However, since Owens is set to face Zayn in an Unsanctioned match, it won't be surprising to see the former go wild. That's when Orton could make his return and save the day for Zayn.

#4. Dominant win for Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton

One of the highlights of the upcoming Elimination Chamber event will be the return of Canada's own Trish Stratus. The legendary wrestler will be competing in front of her hometown, and this is going to be a huge advantage against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Since Stratus will be the hometown hero, it's hard to see her lose. That's the reason Triple H could book her and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to have a dominant win, thus pleasing the crowd in attendance.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez helps Liv Morgan win the Women's Elimination Chamber

The friendship between Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez only grew stronger after recently winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. At Elimination Chamber, however, only one of these two women will compete to earn a shot at the Women's World Title. And that one woman is Liv Morgan.

While Rodriguez is not officially a part of this match, it does not mean Morgan can't use her help to win. During the women's Chamber match, it won't be surprising to see Rodriguez make a sudden appearance and help Morgan win, so that the latter can once again get a shot at Rhea Ripley.

#2. John Cena wins the Men's Elimination Chamber

The one record John Cena needs to break in his farewell tour is the record for winning the highest number of world championships. Currently, Cena is tied with Ric Flair at 16, but what could be better than him breaking the record and winning his 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41?

The only clear way Cena can achieve this now is by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match and earning a shot to compete against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Even though Cena and Rhodes are both babyface, a match between them would sell well due to how alike they are.

As in, many today believe Rhodes is what the 16-time World Champion once was. Also, another interesting thing is that if WWE does not want two babyfaces, then Rhodes could always turn heel, as he has played that part very well previously.

#1. Cody Rhodes accepts The Rock's offer

Last week on SmackDown, The Rock offered Cody Rhodes to become his champion. At Elimination Chamber, The American Nightmare will respond to Rock's offer. While there is much speculation about what Rhodes will do, there is a possibility that he will accept the offer.

Rhodes could accept the offer because becoming The Rock's champion would give him endless advantages. He would also be turning heel, making it easier for WWE to set up a match between him and John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

