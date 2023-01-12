Elon Musk buys WWE? Where did the rumor stem from?

Elon Musk is definitely one of the wealthiest people due to his many business ventures, which is why it was not that surprising when it was rumored that he bought WWE amidst reports of it going on sale.

Vince McMahon's recent return marked many changes in WWE. After his initial retirement in July last year, his daughter Stephanie McMahon became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Meanwhile, Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the Creative Head and Chief Content Officer of the company.

The 77-year-old's return resulted in three Board members being removed as the former was then named the Executive Chairman. Along with his return was the news that WWE was now up for sale, even causing stocks to rise.

Some of the companies rumored to be interested in wrestling promotions include Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and more. Some were even alarmed when it was announced that Saudi Arabia had already closed the deal before it was proven false. Another name added to the list that had already bought WWE was none other than Elon Musk.

Still, it goes without saying that all of this is just a rumor and is not true. The report began on Kayfabe News, a site known for its satirical content. The site reported that Elon Musk bought WWE for $44 billion and announced the purchase through Twitter. It was even hilariously added that Vince McMahon was planning to buy Twitter, a social media app owned by Musk.

Macho T @ItsMachoT



asking for a friend & everyone else on Twitter. hey @elonmusk did you buy WWE?asking for a friend & everyone else on Twitter. hey @elonmusk did you buy WWE? asking for a friend & everyone else on Twitter.

Elon Musk buys WWE: When a Hall of Famer challenged the 51-year-old billionaire

Although the Twitter CEO is not on his way to buy the Stamford-based promotion, he was given an invitation by none other than The Game.

In February last year, Triple H went on The Good Time Show and spoke a little bit about Elon. The 14-time World Champion later issued a challenge jokingly, inviting Musk to a match on Mars.

"If you want to disrespect our business, I will anytime, anyplace, anywhere [fight you]. Elon Musk, if you’ve got the guts, if you have what it takes to do this.. going up into space, heading to Mars with a team from the Performance Center, where we then put on the largest spectacle the Universe has ever seen – WrestleMania Mars!"

For now, it looks like Elon Musk is not interested in buying the Stamford-based promotion, but wrestling has proven in recent times that nothing is truly predictable, both inside and outside the sport.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes