Which WWE star challenged Elon Musk to a match?

The CEO of SpaceX and Twitter, Elon Musk was challenged by a WWE superstar to put a stop to his 'disrespectful antics'. The multi-billionaire has always been a polarizing figure due to his apparent superiority complex, and it didn't go unnoticed in the wrestling world.

Musk was selected as Time's "Person of the Year" for 2021. He is currently the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes. His success and efforts to conquer Mars have raised many eyes, but a multi-time WWE champion wasn't that impressed.

Triple H knows what's best for the business. If that means confronting Elon Musk in a wrestling match on Mars by refusing to acknowledge the 'Chief', so be it. The Cerebral Assassin issued the challenge jokingly on The Good Time Show in February last year.

"Let me address Elon Musk because I do feel like there’s some type of disrespect going on here because I don’t know if he has a superiority complex because he’s a rocket scientist. [He] goofs around on the Internet, flips some things around, becomes the biggest billionaire, trillionaire, or whatever he is in the world," said Triple H.

The King Of Kings further added:

"So, if you want to disrespect our business, I will anytime, anyplace, anywhere [fight you]. Elon Musk, if you’ve got the guts, if you have what it takes to do this.. going up into space, heading to Mars with a team from the Performance Center, where we then put on the largest spectacle the Universe has ever seen – WrestleMania Mars!"

The multi-billionaire expectedly didn't react to the bizarre challenge, although he stays quite active on social media. Another sign of disrespect? A reply is a long-forgotten idea now considering that he is busy with the blue bird.

Updates on WWE star Triple H and Twitter CEO Elon Musk

Triple H took the mantle of WWE Head of Creative after Vince McMahon's departure earlier this year. He also confirmed that he won't be returning to the wrestling ring ever again due to his heart condition.

The WWE legend has a defibrillator attached to his chest due to his battles with pneumonia and heart failure. This negates his fight against at 'WrestleMania Mars', wherever chances that might have had.

Since his takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk has been subject to numerous harsh opinions. Many tech engineers, managers as well as employees have chosen the exit option to rebel against his rule. Reports of his need for strong authority and a "hardcore" work environment have led to #TwitterDown trending on the site.

The Twitter CEO is now one of the top heels in the world, something that will put Roman Reigns to shame.

