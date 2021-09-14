Ember Moon needs to be on the rise in NXT

Ember Moon has lived in a strange orbit during her time in the WWE Universe.

Moon was rising in NXT just a couple of years ago before being promoted to WWE's main roster. Then it seems as if she was de-railed by bad luck and injuries. Blessed with great looks and incredible physical prowess, Moon had all the galactic appeal of a future star.

Her initial push in NXT resulted in a Women's Title reign and some classic showdowns with the likes of Asuka and Shayna Baszler. She was promoted to the main roster shortly after. It seemed that she was a force to be reckoned with and a young lady for who the sky was the limit.

But not long after, Moon was eclipsed by bad luck and injuries.

Ember Moon might need another surgery for her career-threatening injury https://t.co/1DdP2alili pic.twitter.com/kLwVpDkpbv — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) July 2, 2020

A devastating Achilles tear, along with other nagging aches and pains, would put Moon in the dark for months, just as she was beginning to float across the stratosphere.

Now? She's returned to NXT and looks better than ever. Moon has returned to her former form, despite her recent losses.

Her recent match with Kay Lee Ray featured a lot of hard-hitting action. And even though she came out on the losing end, Ember Moon showed shades of greatness with innovative moves and pure power.

She showed her frustration in a post-match interview, hinting at some possible changes in the arc of her career.

Whatever happens next for this fan-favorite is anyone's guess, but it seems like she may be poised for big things in the weeks ahead. The current losing streak Ember Moon's been on may be heading toward a full-on heel turn or a change in her gimmick altogether.

It just seems like something is brewing for her character and maybe a springboard for her to return to the main roster eventually.

Wherever she goes from here, Ember Moon should be positioned as one of the top females in the world and deserves another reign as the NXT Women's Champion. Despite the setbacks she's suffered, Moon is still a valuable performer for WWE.

The Shenom has the physical skill and a fire that few wrestlers in the world possess. Her facial expressions and ability to "sell" herself to the audience are incredible. She's believable as both an athlete and an actress.

Ember Moon should be shining brightly in NXT as we look toward the future because she is one of the most talented performers in women's wrestling today.

She has 'out of this world' potential.

Also Read

What are your thoughts on Ember Moon's future in NXT? Sound off in the comment section below.

Vince Russo doesn't think even The Rock can boost WWE's ratings! Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John