End of Roman Reigns' historic title reign to begin on WWE SmackDown? Know why it's possible

Roman Reigns is returning to a SmackDown that has changed significantly. The Bloodline he knew is no more, and members of the faction aren’t waiting around for his orders anymore. Jimmy Uso has been doing what he wants, while Solo Sikoa has shown signs of doing the same.

On the other hand, Jey Uso made a visit to SmackDown alongside Cody Rhodes to beat down The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. Finally, to add salt to the wound, Jey Uso regained the Undisputed Tag Team Championship alongside Cody Rhodes after quitting The Bloodline.

On the upcoming SmackDown, Roman Reigns may witness a glimpse of his final downfall. It’s possible that The American Nightmare will pay him a visit to reignite their former feud. However, with Main Event Jey Uso by his side, Rhodes has a significant advantage in unlocking the secret to toying with The Tribal Chief.

Jey Uso knows how to get under Reigns’ skin, frustrate him, and play mind games that will push The Tribal Chief to the brink of insanity. In fact, The American Nightmare has every reason to visit SmackDown as a tag team champion and lurk in Roman's shadow.

With the constant mind games, The Tribal Chief can agree to a final deciding match where The American Nightmare finishes his story, dethroning the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at last.

Dominik Mysterio stole from Roman Reigns on SmackDown

During a recent episode of SmackDown, The Judgment Day showed up on the blue show and made themselves comfortable in The Bloodline’s locker room. Upon entering, Dominik Mysterio found something interesting and decided to keep it for himself.

He revealed his actions on WWE’s The Bump.

"So when we barged into The Bloodline locker room, or whatever it is, I saw a sign that said, 'No touching.' So I grabbed and touched the Llama because you're not gonna tell me what to do so I just started playing with it. You know, Mami was cool with it and she liked the Llama so I kept it."

The day doesn’t seem to be far away when Dominik Mysterio will be standing in the ring with Roman Reigns. Fans are speculating a showdown between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day soon!

