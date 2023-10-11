WWE Superstar admits to stealing from Roman Reigns’ Bloodline

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the most intimidating superstars in WWE today. However, it seems like Dominik Mysterio and the rest of the Judgment Day have no fear of The Tribal Chief.

The Judgment Day recently showed up on SmackDown, where they made themselves comfortable in The Bloodline's locker room. Rhea Ripley then asked Paul Heyman to acknowledge her before working together later in the night.

During the segment, Dominik Mysterio was seen playing with a Llama toy. The toy was also spotted during the Judgment's Day backstage segment on RAW, and Dirty Dom revealed on WWE's The Bump that he stole it from The Bloodline's locker room.

"So when we barged into The Bloodline locker room, or whatever it is, I saw a sign that said, 'No touching.' So I grabbed and touched the Llama because you're not gonna tell me what to do so I just started playing with it. You know, Mami was cool with it and she liked the Llama so I kept it."

Rhea Ripley has taken multiple shots at Roman Reigns in recent times

Roman Reigns is undisputedly the biggest star in the pro wrestling world today. While many are wary of The Tribal Chief's wrath and tread carefully around him, Rhea Ripley has not shied away from taking digs at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

After asking Paul Heyman to acknowledge her on SmackDown, the Eradicator took another shot at The Head of the Table during Fastlane. Rhea called out Paul Heyman for talking on the phone with Reigns during The Bloodline's match against LA Knight and John Cena.

While the two groups worked together on the blue brand last week, Roman Reigns is not the one to let any disrespect fly by him. The Tribal Chief will be making his return to WWE TV this Friday, and he certainly has a lot to talk about.

Between LA Knight inserting himself in The Bloodline's business and Jimmy Uso trying to act like The Tribal Chief, Reigns certainly will have a lot to say upon his return to WWE.

