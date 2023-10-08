Rhea Ripley taunts Roman Reigns after WWE Fastlane 2023

Rhea Ripley has been making light of Roman Reigns lately, and she sent another taunting message to The Tribal Chief after WWE Fastlane 2023.

This week on SmackDown, The Judgment Day arrived in The Bloodline's private locker room. Ripley took charge before the confrontation got physical and demanded everyone to get out to speak with Paul Heyman alone.

The Eradicator mentioned forming an alliance between the two factions and interrupted the Wiseman's calling for approval to Reigns, stating he should acknowledge her instead. Rhea Ripley seemed adamant about proving herself to be the top star of WWE and has started to tease the Head of the Table since then.

A video was recently shared on social media of Heyman seemingly calling Reigns amidst the tag team match of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso taking on John Cena and LA Knight at Fastlane. Mami took a chance to taunt him again as she teased him for supposedly not having a Peacock account to watch the show.

"Does @WWERomanReigns not have a @peacock account? @TKOGrp can you hook the “Tribal Chief” up?" Rhea Ripley shared.

It should be noted that Ripley used double quotes to describe Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief, hinting that perhaps she does not acknowledge him. We would have to wait and watch if the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion will have something to say to Mami for her recent cheap shots at him.

Could Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns face off soon?

The Judgment Day has been making waves as the next most dominant faction in WWE ever since The Bloodline started to fall apart. Ripley has led the charge of her faction and has been keeping fellow stablemates in line but has faced difficulties against their babyface rivals such as Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes.

They finally took matters into their own hands and looked to ally with the opposing faction this week on SmackDown. Mami suggested to Heyman that The Judgment Day and The Bloodline would be stronger together against their common enemies. However, she also uttered Reigns' iconic lines stating that he should acknowledge her before he called The Tribal Chief for approval.

We are not sure if the Head of the Table would take the idea that Rhea Ripley might be after his throne on top of the WWE too kindly. Perhaps, before the cards for an alliance are set, we could see Reigns demanding a confrontation with The Eradicator for her recent taunts.

