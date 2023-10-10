Rhea Ripley to be the one to cause Roman Reigns' downfall? Exploring potential hint from WWE Fastlane

Roman Reigns is set to make his long-awaited return on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, which will serve as the blue brand's fallout show after Fastlane 2023. Additionally, Reigns is expected to be part of this year's Crown Jewel premium live event.

At Fastlane, the company dropped a potential hint that indicates Rhea Ripley may play a significant role in the downfall of the Undisputed Universal Champion. The Judgment Day lost their Undisputed Tag Team titles at Fastlane to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Following the match, Damian Priest showed an intent to cash in his MITB contract later that night.

However, Finn Balor tried to convince him not to do so. Subsequently, Rhea Ripley intervened and not only prevented Priest from cashing in but took his place. This hint suggests that The Eradicator might have different plans for Damian Priest's MITB cash-in.

One possible scenario that could unfold is Ripley wanting the Judgment Day member to cash in on Roman Reigns rather than Seth Rollins. In recent weeks, there have been segments featuring The Judgment Day and The Bloodline working together, which might be laying the groundwork for this future angle.

It will indeed be interesting to see how things develop in the future, especially as Damian Priest appears to be gearing up for his cash-in opportunity.

Who will face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023?

Currently, there are several speculations surrounding the potential opponent for The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel 2023. According to recent reports, another highly-anticipated showdown between John Cena and Roman Reigns is a likely option for the event.

However, if Cena vs. Reigns doesn't materialize, a match between Reigns and LA Knight could also be an intriguing choice, as fans have been eager to see The Megastar take on Reigns since Knight's rise in the company.

Additionally, AJ Styles could be another contender for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. This possibility could be attributed to the backstage attack by members of The Bloodline on The Phenomenal One.

The upcoming edition of SmackDown is expected to lay the groundwork for Reigns' next opponent in the company. All three potential matches hold promise and come with their own unique storylines.

It will be interesting to see how The Tribal Chief responds to the loss of The Bloodline at the hands of Cena and Knight at Fastlane. Also, with Jimmy Uso seemingly returned to the Samon faction, will he be able to regain Roman Reigns' confidence?