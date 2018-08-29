Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who can debut in the fourth Test

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
401   //    29 Aug 2018, 11:30 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
India will be looking to level the series by winning the fourth Test.

After losing the first two Tests, it looked like the England vs India series was headed for a comfortable win for the hosts. But after an impressive Indian win in the third Test, the series is very much in the balance.

But despite their win, India will be aware that they have room for improvement in a variety of areas. A lot of Indian players have been disappointing throughout the series and changes are expected in the all-important fourth encounter between the two sides.

It is very possible that they can throw the hosts a curve ball and bring in a youngster into the first team. Here are 3 players who can make their debut in the fourth Test.

#3 Shardul Thakur

6th Momentum ODI: South Africa v India
Shardul Thakur could bring youth and fearlessness to the Indian pace attack.

Shardul Thakur can be brought into the line up to replace Mohammed Shami who struggled in the third Test. The right-arm medium pacer can bring some much-needed freshness into the Indian pace unit.

Thakur has already made his Indian debut in both T20 and One Day Internationals but is yet to feature in the longest format of the game.

Although Thakur has a reputation of being expensive at times, his form with Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy will raise expectations around him. He is the kind of bowler that India are lacking at the moment.

He has a habit of hitting the deck hard and generating pace and bounce on the ball. He also has the ability to swing the ball while maintaining a good amount of pace and is unpredictable most of the time. On his day, Thakur can be a problem to even the world's best batsmen.


Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
