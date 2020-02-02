Eric Bischoff feels AEW Superstar doesn't have much depth, needs to shift gears

Bischoff says the Superstar needs to reach that next level (Pic source: AEW)

One of the most influential voices in professional wrestling other than Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff knows a thing or two about character development. After all, he's the one who created the nWo and helped WCW Nitro surpass WWE RAW for 83 weeks.

Speaking about AEW on his podcast, Bischoff said he believes Jon Moxley doesn't have much depth and still needs to get to the next level like Chris Jericho.

Eric Bischoff said that he thinks Jon Moxley is two-dimensional and doesn't have enough range. He said: (H/T Fightful)

"To me, he's two-dimensional. And he needs to find that third dimension, you know, to get him to a Chris Jericho-type level,” Bischoff said. “It's nothing wrong with his work, nothing at all wrong with his character other than I'm not seeing a lot of depth to it. There's a sameness to it. There's not enough range to it. I'd like to see that. And I think that that's true across the board for a lot of characters, not just Jon Moxley. You know, to be able to shift gears."

He also said the former WWE Superstar needs to be able to shift gears and reach the next level like Chris Jericho. But he also added that this was true for any talent in the industry. He said: (H/T Fightful)

"You know, you go back and look at Chris Jericho's career and he's been able to successfully reinvent himself so many different times in so many different ways, because he has that range and that third dimension that a lot of people have really never developed and a lot of top guys don't have it. You know, guys that you consider top guys don't have it. But I think if any talent, not just Jon Moxley, but any talent wants to reach that next level, they've got to be able to have that range that allows them to position elements of their character that make them feel more interesting.”

Do you agree with Bischoff's analysis of Jon Moxley? Comment below!