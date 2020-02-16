Eric Bischoff has high praise for current WWE RAW Superstar

Bischoff doesn't give that praise easily

He was the only man to go toe-to-toe with Vince McMahon and beat him at his own game, at least for a little while. So, it makes sense that Easy-E a.k.a Eric Bischoff would know a thing or two about talent and he showered praise on a current WWE RAW Superstar who is none other than Rey Mysterio.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said that all the accolades that Mysterio has gotten over the years, he believes that Rey is one of the most 'charismatic people in the wrestling industry today'. He also said that Rey was one of those people who had the 'It' Factor and that he commands the attention of the room when he walks in.

Bischoff also praised the innovative style that he brought to the wrestling industry. He explained: (H/T Fightful)

"The innovative style that he brought to the industry probably set the stage for many of the things that we’re seeing today. He was so innovative, he was so cutting edge in so many ways, and I think Rey, in many ways more than anybody else, brought that Lucha Libre culture to a much higher profile in the USA because he was so successful."

Mysterio will go down as one of the most dynamic wrestlers that inspired the likes of several high-flyers in various wrestling promotions. The Master of the 619 will go down as a legend whose legacy will live on in the years to come.