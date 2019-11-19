Eric Bischoff reveals details on controversial real-life backstage fight between two Superstars

Eric Bischoff

Eric Bishoff has seen his fair share of controversy in his illustrious career, and the former SmackDown Executive Director recently spoke about the infamous backstage fight between Vader and Paul Orndorff in his podcast, 83 Weeks.

For those who do not know the significance of the fight, it had lead to the suspension and release of Vader from WCW. Dave Meltzer had reported that Ondroff was responsible for the fight as he had egged Vader on. However, Bischoff disagreed and stated:

"I think Dave’s reporting, once again, was completely wrong. I’m sure someone fed him something and he just ran with it because that’s what he did and still does to this day. But it wasn’t accurate. Paul didn’t egg him on.

"Paul didn’t take any s*** from him. Again, I wasn’t there, I didn’t see it, but as the story was relayed to me, I think it was Vader who was trying to bully Paul and Paul wouldn’t back down. And by the way, Paul had nerve damage to one arm, he was wearing a pair of flip-flops, he wasn’t in the best of health, but Paul Orndorff was a man’s man. He wasn’t going to back down from anybody, including Leon White, and didn’t. And the rest is history."

Bischoff also talked about how difficult the former WCW World Champion Vader was to work with. The former RAW GM stated that Vader was not an easy person to do business with. He further added that anybody who has been at the top, including legends like Steve Austin, Ric Flair and Sting have had their moments of behaving in a difficult manner.

As per Bischoff, Vader was moody and a very emotional guy. He could be the sweetest, kindest, most gentle, teddy bear of a human being one minute, and some time later it would be like he was possessed by somebody else.

