Eric Bischoff reveals how 2-time WWE Champion ended up in the nWo

Eric Bischoff reveals how it came to be (Pic Source: WWE)

As most wrestling fans know, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall were the original members of the nWo. The group was expanded to include Ted DiBiase, Big Show (The Giant), X-Pac (Syxx) and even Virgil. Over time, it seemed that everybody was part of the nWo. One of the most puzzling decisions was the inclusion of Macho Man Randy Savage.

On After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson, Eric Bischoff revealed that there was no thought process behind Macho Man being put in the stable and said that it was just an idea that was tossed around before becoming finalized.

Bischoff explained:

"I don't know if it was a seminal thought or goal. I think it was essentially as we did so often, 'all right, what are we going to do next week? What are we going to do with the next PPV? What's next? And somebody on the other side of the table would go, hey I got an idea. Why don't we do this? And somebody else would say now that's bull***t, let's do this instead.' By the time everybody got done ripping each other's idea, we'd have an idea sitting on the table and that's more than likely how that happened."

At the time, it didn't make sense for Macho Man to join the nWo considering he was on the receiving end of the group's formation at Bash at the Beach 1996. Bischoff's revelation that there was no goal in mind behind Macho Man's inclusion and that it was done rather to surprise the audience provides some insight into how WCW's creative process was back then.

