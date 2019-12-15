Eric Bischoff says nWo 2019 would include Randy Orton and 2 former WWE Universal Champions

Interesting choices

Eric Bischoff recently reacted to the nWo being announced as part of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, saying it was long overdue. In a Q&A session on his 83 weeks podcast, he engaged in a bit of fantasy booking when asked to recreate the nWo angle from 1996 in 2019 using 3 men on the current roster.

Bischoff first picked Randy Orton as he has enjoyed his promos, and because he is so flawless, fluid, believable, and versatile. For the other two men, he went into greater detail. His second choice would be Roman Reigns. He explained, (H/T Fightful)

"People will s**t all over me for saying this is because they've been preconditioned to do so, but, I think Roman Reigns, with a character overhaul with a completely different version of Roman Reigns that was the antithesis of the character that we've been watching now for a couple of years. [If] done right, it could be just awesome."

Essentially, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns would be Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. He then picked the Hulk Hogan of the group and he believed that to be Brock Lesnar. He also said that Brock would have to do what Hogan did and embrace the cowardly heel persona. Bischoff explained, (H/T Fightful)

"If you could get me a chicken s**t Brock Lesnar, if you could get me a guy like Brock Lesnar that would actually work like that. Now, when I say [that], look, his work is his work. He's been hugely successful. He's a major attraction anywhere in the world, not taking anything away from him, but you give me that character that kind of was able to take on that Hulk Hogan chicken s**t heel that made Hulk Hogan work so well as a heel. Okay, we're good."

So, there you have it. According to Bischoff, the modern-day nWo would include Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar. It's an interesting take and many wrestling fans would likely have different choices and opinions, but that's how fantasy booking works, after all.