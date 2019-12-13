WWE Legend reacts to NWO Hall of Fame Induction

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 Dec 2019, 11:38 IST SHARE

Interesting fashion choices in those days...

It was recently announced that the NWO would be going into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. This comes a year after D-Generation X was also inducted. It was only fitting that former WCW President and host of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff reacted to the news.

Bischoff believes that it was long overdue as they were the group that changed the wrestling business for the better and that he helped create it. He explained, (H/T Fightful)

"“About f***ing time…When the nWo evolved and came to be, that fuse that was already lit hit nitroglycerin and it exploded the business in a way that, other than what Vince McMahon and [WWE] did by launching WrestleMania and bringing a lot of mainstream attention to the industry when they did. But other than that period of time there is nothing that has been more significant to the wrestling industry than the nWo storyline. I’m not saying that because that was something I created and was a part of. I’m saying it because it’s true."

Bischoff also reacted to Sean Waltman aka X-Pac saying that Eric should be inducted along with the original three and himself. He said:

"That’s nice of him to say. But he’s not calling the shots, so it really doesn’t matter. I wish he was. That would be great. I’d like to hang out with my buddies at WrestleMania. It would’ve been wonderful. But I don’t worry about that…I love those guys, especially Hulk [Hogan], these are guys that I have deep affection for and respect for. So I couldn’t be happier, and I’m just going to let it go at that."

Bischoff also said that he will give the induction speech if he is asked to. In a way, most wrestling fans would hope that he does induct them as it makes the most sense.