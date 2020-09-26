Eric Bischoff shoots on WWE RETRIBUTION storyline

Former WWE Executive Eric Bischoff has shared his opinion on the current RETRIBUTION faction and storyline that is playing out on Monday Night RAW.

The RETRIBUTION faction has been met with mixed reviews from many members on the WWE Universe on social media, with many criticising the direction and logic of the storyline.

During a recent episode of Eric Bischoff's After 83 Weeks show, the former Executive Director of Friday Night SmackDown explained why he isn't a fan of the anarchic faction on Monday Night RAW.

Bischoff stated that he thinks the storyline "sucks" and does not see any logic in the new faction in WWE:

"I think it sucks, Why are they there? What's the story? What is the inciting incident? What is the motivation? What is the reason that they're there? …It maybe had the potential of being a good idea before it wasn't." (h/t Wrestling INC)

No purpose behind the WWE RETRIBUTION storyline on RAW?

Continuing to vent his frustration about the RETRIBUTION faction in WWE, Eric Bischoff stated that he felt there was no purpose behind the masked group on Monday Night RAW.

The former WCW President was quick to mention that he does not want to be in a creative position in a wrestling company again. However, Bischoff stated that he looks at RETRIBUTION in WWE and can not figure out the reason behind the storyline on television or the purpose that it serves:

"I almost get angry at myself when I go off on this kind of a tangent because I sound like I'm trying to prove I'm smarter than, better than or whatever, or I should be doing [it]. I don't want to do it. I don't ever want to be in a creative position at a wrestling company. It's not my thing, been there, done that. Been to the mountain and had a chance to look down and there's no more mountains I wanna climb…"(h/t Wrestling INC)

"I've learned this over the last 10-15 years more than I knew it at the time when I was actually in the business. Whatever storyline you're going to launch, whatever character you're going to launch, that angle, that story has to begin with either an inciting incident – as you would say in the film industry – or an angle, as you would refer to it probably in wrestling. But there has to be a reason for it. You have to be able to answer the question, 'Why?' I put this on social media the other day. The one question that could help so many people who are producing wrestling right now is, 'Why?' Why are you doing what you're doing?" (h/t Wrestling INC)

What are your thoughts on the RETRIBUTION storyline so far in WWE?