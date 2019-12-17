Eric Bischoff speculates why he's not being included in NWO's WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Dec 2019, 08:01 IST SHARE

The man behind the NWO idea!

Eric Bischoff was one of the biggest names in professional wrestling back in the 1990's. He was one of the only people who actually challenged Vince McMahon and helped WCW Monday Nitro beat WWE Raw in the ratings with the creation of the nWo. On the 83 weeks podcast, he speculates that his exclusion is an attempt by WWE to rewrite history.

Bischoff - recently let go by the company - has repeatedly said he departed on good terms. He doesn't believe his exclusion is because of that, while also revealing WWE already reached out to him to do WWE Network-related things. He said, (H/T 411 MANIA)

"No because, as a matter of fact, they just reached out to me today and asked me to do some things on the Network, so it's not like I don't have a good relationship with them. I left on good terms and had a good conversation with Vince after I left.

Absolutely enjoyed to death working with everybody that I did and I've had some of the top executives in the company reach out to me in great support. So I don't think that's it."

Bischoff speculates he wasn't included in the nWo Hall of fame induction because it wasn't actually a WWE idea but his own that changed the industry. He continued, saying:

"I don't know what the process is, whether it's a committee of people that discuss the Hall of Fame or if it's one person's job, I don't know what the criteria is, it's all subjective. But I think if there's anything that may still get under people's crawl, in many cases they probably won't even admit it to themselves, is that it was an idea that changed the industry that wasn't theirs.

I still believe there is a little bit of, I don't know if it's resentment, as much as it is an overall desire to rewrite history and make it look like the nWo was originally a WWE idea, I don't know. But I don't worry about it, I don't think about it until this time of year rolls around - especially this year for obvious reasons."

It's an interesting point of view by Bischoff. The WWE Hall of Fame is still four months away - April 2, 2020 - and things could certainly change between now and then. If anything, here's hoping that Bischoff at least gets to give the induction speech.