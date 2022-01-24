"I don't have to do it again" – Eric Bischoff on his WWE SmackDown appearance 

Eric Bischoff made another surprise appearance on WWE programming, and this time it was on SmackDown. The Hall of Famer spoke about his return to the promotion and claimed he had a blast.

The former WCW head honcho made a surprise return on the final RAW of 2021. What seemed like a one-off appearance has resulted in a follow-up of sorts as he was on SmackDown last week.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed he 'had a blast' on SmackDown, where he was on TV advising Adam Pearce. He said:

"I had a blast. I'm so grateful at this stage of my life being able to pop in and reconnect with some people that I haven't seen in a long time, hang out with a little bit, and just be around it. Certainly getting out in front of a crowd, feeling that energy, and just being a part of it in a small way scratches the performer's itch in me, however big or small a segment that I'm involved in is. I'm just always grateful for it. It's a blast. I get to come home and I don't have to do it again next week."

Eric Bischoff's appearance on WWE RAW was a last-minute decision

Last month, Eric Bischoff was on RAW to officiate The Miz and Maryse renewing their vows. However, things did not go to plan as Edge gave the Hall of Famer a 'Brood-Bath'.

WWE @WWE #WWERaw Trying to manage his wedding jitters, @mikethemiz welcomes back WWE Hall of Famer @EBischoff to officiate the vow renewal between himself and @MaryseMizanin Trying to manage his wedding jitters, @mikethemiz welcomes back WWE Hall of Famer @EBischoff to officiate the vow renewal between himself and @MaryseMizanin. #WWERaw https://t.co/v6WVtDiORy

Bischoff spoke about the appearance earlier this month on his podcast and said:

"We finally got in and got settled, and I got a call from Bruce Prichard. He said, 'Hey Eric. So, do you think you can make TV Monday?' This was Thursday afternoon. I said, 'Well, first of all, where is it because I'm in Florida?' If it was a West Coast trip, I couldn't have made it. He said, 'It's in Detroit, your hometown.' I said, 'Ok, I can make that,'"

Also Read Article Continues below

Will we be seeing more of Eric Bischoff on WWE TV from now? Only time will tell.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Anirudh B