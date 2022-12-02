Former WWE Superstar Eric Young has created a buzz among professional wrestling fans ever since rumors began circulating that he is set to return to the company.

For those unaware, PWInsider recently reported that The King of Kings is planning on bringing the former superstar back to the sports entertainment giant. Young has had a noteworthy run with Impact Wrestling and fans may be wondering whether he could be bringing his former stablemates with him.

Eric Young: Could 2 former superstars follow him back to WWE?

Fans might remember that Young was part of a faction called SAnitY alongside Nikki Cross, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe. The group had a memorable run in NXT.

While Nikki Cross still works for Triple H, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe were let go by the company. While we can never be sure, they could realistically make a comeback alongside Eric Young. The faction might reunite soon.

Eric Young openly discussed the reason behind his WWE release

The landscape of the professional wrestling world changed in 2020 when WWE began releasing dozens of superstars from their contracts, citing budget cuts. Even long-term employees like Eric Rowan, Zack Ryder, and Rusev lost their jobs.

Sadly, Eric Young was also let go by the company in April 2020. After becoming a major Impact Wrestling star, he openly discussed his WWE release while speaking to WhatCulture Wrestling.

"They just decided they wanted to cut down the roster. I was a victim of circumstance. I wasn’t doing anything and I was making a pile of money just to sit at home. I knew that it was coming. I didn’t want to admit but I think it was no surprise for me, and I am a believer in fate. I got it tattooed under my right arm, I'm exactly where I’m supposed to be." (from 32:30 to 32:49)

Although he was released from his contract in 2020, things might change for him this time as Triple H is now in creative control.

Hunter has already brought back former stars like Karrion Kross and Bray Wyatt and booked them as major stars. Something similar could be on the way for Eric Young. He could be a solo star or even reform SAnitY.

Do you think Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe will also return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section.

