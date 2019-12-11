Erick Rowan has advice for those wondering what is in his mysterious cage

Matthew Serocki 11 Dec 2019, 08:11 IST

What's in the cage, Rowan?

One of the stranger storylines on RAW following the WWE Draft has involved Erick Rowan and his singles push. As he has obliterated all of the men in his path on Monday nights, he has done so with a covered cage by his side.

The former member of the Wyatt Family has said that whatever is inside, it's something that he loves very much and he's willing to do anything to protect it. After his most recent match on RAW, Rowan gave everyone some advice regarding what was in the cage. In a video from WWE.com, Rowan tells Sarah Schreiber and the WWE Universe to "mind their own business."

An interesting turn

While the likes of Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Andrade, and Rey Mysterio all joined RAW from SmackDown after the Draft, Rowan was also among the names to switch shows. He had been on a singles run over the summer as the perpetrator of the attacks on Roman Reigns.

He was then sent to Monday nights in October and his character has started to carry a covered cage to the ring every week. The cage itself has become a device for his matches as everyone he faces is curious to see just what is under the hood. Rowan has been overprotective of the cage, brutally attacking his opponents or anyone else who dares to get near it.

After his most recent win on RAW, correspondent Sarah Schreiber attempted to get some insight from the big man. She asked him what was in the cage, but Rowan instead asked her if she had anyone in her life that she loved so much that she would do anything to protect them. After that, his simple advice to everyone still wondering just what was in the cage was to "mind their own business." You can see the backstage exchange in the video below.

When's the big reveal?

While other newer stars have engaged in feuds with each other on RAW, Rowan's main battle appears to be against curious fans and onlookers. We recently had the reveal that Seth Rollins was indeed in league with the Authors of Pain, so how long will it be until the world is shown the contents of the cage? Will he even let us look inside? For now, we'll just have to pity anyone who crosses Rowan and anyone that tries to peek behind the veil.