Every former WWE Superstar currently at IMPACT Wrestling

WWE's recent set of releases has got everyone talking about where the likes of Braun Strowman, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett and Aleister Black will go next.

However, it's also got the wrestling world talking about companies like AEW and IMPACT Wrestling snapping up former WWE stars, and whether or not they should be doing that or attempting to grow their own stars.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



Now, that's an argument I'm not really interested in because I don't think it matters where someone used to work, and ultimately we should all be happy that so many wrestlers are able to find work and pursue a career outside of WWE.

But it did get me thinking about how many wrestlers that used to wrestle in WWE at one point or another are currently working for other companies, and today we'll be looking at IMPACT Wrestling.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at every former WWE Superstar who now currently appears for IMPACT Wrestling as per their current active roster page. (Josh Matthews isn't on there, and neither is the recently debuted Steve Maclin.)

#20 Brian Myers formerly known in WWE as Curt Hawkins

Bryan Myers

Bryan Myers was formerly known as Curt Hawkins and enjoyed quite lengthy runs in WWE from 2006-2014 to 2016-2020. During that time Myers [Hawkins] became a two-time tag-team champion, both times teaming up with Zack Ryder with these title wins falling ten years apart.

Myers also enjoyed a WWE record 269 match losing streak that ended at WrestleMania with his second tag-team title win. Not long afterwards, both Hawkins and his tag-team partner Zack Ryder were released from WWE due to pandemic budget cuts.

Myers, who worked for TNA in 2015, then made his return to the company, now called IMPACT Wrestling, in 2020, where he has remained ever since.

#19 Matt Cardona formerly known in WWE as Zack Ryder

Matt Cardona

As we've just mentioned him, let's move onto Matt Cardona. He spent fifteen years in WWE from 2005-2020 and had a tumultuous time throughout his tenure with the company. The height of Ryder's success came off the back of his YouTube web series which garnered him a cult following that led him to win the Intercontinental and United States Championships as well as the aforementioned two tag-team title wins with Curt Hawkins.

Following his release in 2020, Ryder debuted as Matt Cardona for AEW, where he made a few appearances throughout the rest of the year. Following on from that, Cardona made a surprise appearance for IMPACT during their Hard To Kill pay-per-view in January 2021, and has been with the company ever since, even reigniting his rivalry with his former-tag team partner Brian Myers.

