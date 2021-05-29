Mark Henry and D'Lo Brown sent messages to a top WWE superstar after recent title change

The WWE NXT North American Championship recently changed hands as Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match to win his first title in the company.

Reed recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast, where he revealed the immediate reactions to his emotional title win.

Several well-known wrestling personalities reached out to Bronson Reed, including Mark Henry and D'Lo Brown, and the 32-year-old WWE superstar was elated by the amount of support he received.

Bronson Reed said he looked up to Mark Henry as the "World's Strongest Man", who was one of WWE's most recognizable heavyweight talents during his heyday.

"A lot of people, really," Reed said. "It means a lot to me when I have a lot of my peers reach out to me and send me a message. Someone like Mark Henry reached out to me, which was really cool, another huge heavyweight within the business; I respect everything he's done. He was kind enough to send me a message and just congratulate me; D'Lo Brown was another one. Maybe the Nation of Domination like Bronson Reed? I'm fans of them."

Hate me or love me.

I'm a champion either way 😎. pic.twitter.com/mv4du0BdQe — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) May 27, 2021

WWE Superstars from RAW and SmackDown also reached out to Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed added that many WWE superstars from RAW and SmackDown also sent their congratulatory messages, and he wholly realized the importance of the gesture.

Reed vowed to elevate the status of the North American title as his goal is to make it a must-watch championship during his reign.

"People from RAW and SmackDown reach out, and that means a lot to me as well; maybe one day I'll be on those brands, so to have people congratulate me and have people watching from there is big to me. I want people to be like, if the North American Championship is on the card and you have the NXT Championship on the card, I want people to go 'I want to watch the North American Championship match more,'" Reed added. H/t: WrestlingInc

The WWE NXT North American titleholder spoke about beating Gargano, being a hybrid athlete, whether he prefers working with smaller opponents, and much more.

