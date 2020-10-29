Every RAW vs. SmackDown match in WWE Survivor Series history: Which brand has the most wins? 

WWE SmackDown came into being in 1999 and has been a mainstay on WWE TV ever since then. SmackDown and RAW are two of WWE's flagship shows that have wowed the fans on a weekly basis for almost three decades at this point.

In 2002, WWE held the first-ever draft, and Superstars became exclusive to one of the two brands. The WWE Draft is one of the most anticipated events of the year, as it shakes up the rosters and gives us fresh angles and feuds. Ever since WWE created two separate rosters, we have seen both RAW and SmackDown waging war against each other on various occasions for bragging rights. Survivor Series has held a string of RAW vs. SmackDown matches over the past 15 years or so. In this list, we will take a look at every single Interbrand match in Survivor Series history, to find out who has won the most matches.

Note: The article only takes into account matches that have taken place on the main cards, and not the pre-show bouts.

#5 WWE Survivor Series 2005

Randy Orton

At the event, we witnessed two Interbrand matches. SmackDown GM Theodore Long defeated RAW GM, Eric Bischoff, in a battle of the GMs. An interference by The Boogeyman led to Long pinning Bischoff and picking up the victory.

The main event of the night saw Team RAW battling Team SmackDown in a five-on-five Survivor Series match. Batista, JBL, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio defeated Shawn Michaels, Carlito, Chris Masters, Big Show, and Kane, with Orton being the sole survivor.

Randy Orton's celebration didn't last long, unfortunately. A few weeks before the event, Orton and his father Bob Orton Jr. had defeated The Undertaker in a Casket match and lit the casket on fire as the fans watched in horror. Minutes after Orton won the match for the Blue brand, The Undertaker emerged out of a burning casket and entered the ring, putting down everyone who had come out to celebrate with Orton.

Score- SmackDown: 2, RAW: 0