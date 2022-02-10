Ranking the 4 times Roman Reigns contested at Elimination Chamber 

Roman Reigns is all set to defend his WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber against Goldberg. Their clash has been teased by the company for roughly two years now. If everything goes perfectly, we will finally be able to witness the clash of titans at Elimination Chamber.

This is not the first time Reigns will fight in the aforementioned Premium Live Event. He has contested at the event a total of four times.

We will discuss these four matches and rank them accordingly. Which of Roman Reigns' matches at the Chamber do you admire the most? Share your valuable opinions in the comments below.

#4 in our list of ranking Roman Reigns matches at Elimination Chamber- against Daniel Bryan - 2021

Roman Reigns' most recent match at the Elimination Chamber was against Daniel Bryan. Though it sounds like a bonafide dream match, it turned out to be otherwise.

It was announced before the event that The Universal Champion was scheduled to defend his title in the eponymous structure. However, his special counsel Paul Heyman refused such a stipulation and instead the Elimination Chamber match was made a No.1 Contender's Match.

The American Dragon showed his grit as he entered the match at number one and stood tall. However, The Tribal Chief wasted no time entering the ring to give Bryan his title opportunity right then.

As expected, The Universal Champion defeated an exhausted Bryan within a matter of seconds.

#3. The Shield vs. John Cena, Sheamus and Ryback - 2013

The first time Reigns was seen on the aforementioned PPV was back in 2013. However, it was when The Shield ran roughshod over WWE and the trio was scheduled to face another team at the event.

Their opponents were random top babyfaces with no on-screen friendship. John Cena, Ryback and Sheamus were three superstars who were annoyed by Shield's antics and decided to teach them a lesson.

However, things went the other way around and the amateur faction managed to defeat their competitors.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. John Cena vs. Elias - Elimination Chamber match, 2018

The only time The Big Dog participated in the hellacious structure was in 2018. Shinsuke Nakamura had won the Royal Rumble that year, and chose AJ Styles as his opponent.

Thus, an Elimination Chamber to find the contender for Brock Lesnar was announced. The buildup to the match was extremely exciting as it was the first-ever seven-man Elimination Chamber.

Roman Reigns entered the Chamber at number 5 and pinned Braun Strowman to punch his ticket to WrestleMania. The match was pretty intense with more highs than lows, and there is nothing in particular that one can complain about it.

#1. The Shield vs. The Wyatt Family, 2014

Back in 2014, The Shield decided to lock horns against another three-man faction.

It was The Wyatt Family. Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan were set for a match against The Hounds of Justice. The match, the history, and the narrative, everything lived up to the expectations of fans.

Ambrose proved his lunacy by taking massive bumps and was even sidelined after a brawl with Wyatt. Moreover, the result was a bit unexpected as Wyatt's army took down The Shield.

