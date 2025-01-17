Every WWE wrestler who eliminated Roman Reigns from the Royal Rumble match

Over the past decade, Roman Reigns has played a major role in WWE Royal Rumble. He has competed in several of the traditional elimination matches and also defended his title at the show.

The OTC’s elimination has historically proven to be the most important one for the contest winners. In the Rumble matches he has competed in, he has been one of the final two competitors in the match more often than not.

With that said, check out the five wrestlers who eliminated Roman Reigns from the men’s Royal Rumble match over the years.

#5. The match saw Roman Reigns dominate in 2014 before running into Batista

2014 marked Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble debut. The OTC was the last member of The Shield who entered the match at #15.

It was a history-making performance for Reigns, who set a record by eliminating 12 WWE Superstars from the match. The record was later smashed by Brock Lesnar in 2020.

Roman Reigns and Batista were the final two men in the match, and The Animal eliminated him to win the Rumble match for the second time in his career. It was a highly entertaining match that kept WWE fans at the edge of their seats, hoping for a win for the former Shield member.

#4. Triple H took home the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2016

The 2016 Royal Rumble was very special. Roman Reigns defended his World Heavyweight Championship in the 30-man elimination match. It was the first time since 1992 that a title was the prize for the match's winner.

To make matters worse, Reigns entered the match as the first WWE Superstar. He fought through for almost an hour before being eliminated by the #30 entrant, Triple H. The Game went all the way to win the contest and the World Heavyweight Title.

It was a great way to push the rivalry between the babyface Roman Reigns and the villainous Triple H. One can only dream of seeing the two men compete against each other again.

#3. Randy Orton got the better of The Tribal Chief in 2017

Roman Reigns’ luck wasn’t too good in the 2017 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He challenged Kevin Owens for the United States Championship early in the night. He failed to defeat The Prizefighter for the title.

In the main event of the show, Reigns got a big opportunity as he entered the 2017 men’s Rumble match as the final entrant. He had a chance to go all the way, but his stay was cut short after just five minutes by Randy Orton.

He was Randy Orton’s only victim in the contest, but the elimination earned The Viper the win. It was a fantastic match that took Orton to WrestleMania.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura went all the way in 2018

The Only Tribal Chief’s tough run in Royal Rumble matches continued in 2018. He entered the match at #28 and had a chance to win the contest.

Things did not work out in his favor, even though he lasted over 20 minutes in the match and scored four eliminations. He was once again eliminated last by the eventual winner of the contest, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura entered the match at #14 and lasted nearly 45 minutes to eliminate Reigns and win the contest. It was a major victory for The Artist, who should have gone all the way to WrestleMania.

#1. Drew McIntyre continued the trend in 2020 WWE Royal Rumble match

Drew McIntyre walked into the 2020 Royal Rumble as one of the favorites to win the contest. The biggest threat in his way was Brock Lesnar. The Scottish Warrior made quick work of Lesnar to surprise many in the WWE Universe.

That’s not all, as he also took out the other big fish in the sea during the contest. Drew McIntyre undid Roman Reigns by eliminating him last in the contest to win the 2020 Royal Rumble.

By doing so, he continued the trend of eliminating The OTC last to win the 30-man elimination match. Roman Reigns had defeated Baron Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

