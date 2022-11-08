Everything to know about Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans’ upcoming movie

Dwayne Johnson’s latest movie, Black Adam, has been the focal point of superhero movies in the last few weeks. His portrayal of the DC character has garnered positive reviews and reactions worldwide. Globally, it has earned a whopping $320 million and continues to deliver in theatres.

Known as The Rock in WWE, Dwayne transitioned to the film industry in 1999. He starred in the documentary on professional wrestlers, Beyond the Mat, and later got his big breakthrough in The Mummy franchise. His portrayal of the Scorpion King is remembered to this day.

One of the most influential and highest-grossing box office actors is now set to achieve higher feats in the film industry. Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming film is an action-adventure movie set in the United States.

Red One is scheduled to be released next year during the Christmas season. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the movie will be based on an original story by Hiram Garcia. The latter has been a part of many projects with Johnson, such as Jumanji and Hobbs & Shaw. The plot of the film is yet to be disclosed.

Amazon Prime Video has the sole rights to stream Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming film. The movie also features actors such as Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu, and Kiernan Shipka. Chris will play the role of Jack O'Malley, while Johnson will portray the character of Callum Drift. The filming began in Atlanta last month.

Chris Evans recently starred in the Netflix movie, The Gray Man. According to popular belief, Red One has some big franchising plans, and we can expect sequels to roll out in the future.

What’s next for Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Hollywood?

Both Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson have hectic Hollywood schedules to deal with. The Rock is set to appear in four movies of different genres, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Producer Hiram Garcia is going to extreme lengths to make Dwayne Johnson reprise the role of Ray in the hit blockbuster San Andreas. The sequel of the 2015 movie is said to be in the works since 2021.

Screen Rant @screenrant



"His availability has always been the thing that made it a challenge.”

buff.ly/3JBrx5M Producer Hiram Garcia reveals why Dwayne Johnson hasn't returned for San Andreas 2 or Rampage 2."His availability has always been the thing that made it a challenge.” Producer Hiram Garcia reveals why Dwayne Johnson hasn't returned for San Andreas 2 or Rampage 2. "His availability has always been the thing that made it a challenge.”buff.ly/3JBrx5M https://t.co/lq0vPygJlt

Dwayne will also star in Doc Savage, based on a pulp fiction character of the same name. Other exciting projects include The King, a developing biopic that will star Johnson as King Kamehameha, and Big Trouble in China - a remake of John Carpenter's 1986 classic.

Chris Evans is also part of some highly anticipated on-screen projects. He will reunite with The Gray Man co-star Ana de Armas in the action-romantic film Ghosted. Evans will also work with Emily Blunt in the Netflix crime drama Pain Hustlers.

Gene Kelly, a famed singer and filmmaker, will work alongside Chris Evans in a musical. Another huge film starring the former MCU actor is Bermuda, based on the Bermuda Triangle phenomenon.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes