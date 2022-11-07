How much box office money did Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam make this past weekend (November 7, 2022)

Dwayne Johnson's performance in his latest film Black Adam has further showcased his versatility as an actor. His portrayal of the DC character has garnered various positive reviews and reactions, and the film's success reflects the same.

Black Adam was finally released in theaters on October 21, 2022, after it was delayed several times in the past. On its first day, the movie made $26.7 million and grossed over $67 million during the opening weekend in the United States and Canada.

The following weekend, it dropped to $27.5 million but retained its first position. Outside of the US and Canada, it has earned $75.9 million from 76 countries over the first five days since its release. During the second week, it earned $39 million.

Erik Davis @ErikDavis

- THE BATMAN

- DOCTOR STRANGE/MOM

- BLACK ADAM

Shout out to BOX OFFICE: DC’s #BlackAdam wins the weekend w/ $18.5M & becomes only the third film this year to repeat as box office champ 3 weeks in a row. Also, two of the films are DC.- THE BATMAN- DOCTOR STRANGE/MOM- BLACK ADAMShout out to @TheRock & DC on the big wins! BOX OFFICE: DC’s #BlackAdam wins the weekend w/ $18.5M & becomes only the third film this year to repeat as box office champ 3 weeks in a row. Also, two of the films are DC. - THE BATMAN- DOCTOR STRANGE/MOM- BLACK ADAMShout out to @TheRock & DC on the big wins! https://t.co/xN06n0mZ6e

Over the weekend, the film garnered $18.5 million with a domestic tally of $137.4 million. Outside the United States, it garnered $25.4 million. As of this writing, Black Adam has hit $319.7 million worldwide.

However, there is a belief that the movie will slow down once Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits cinema halls this month. There have also been reports that the DC movie was banned from China due to Pierce Brosnan's supportive comments toward Dalai Lama.

Dwayne Johnson fought for Black Adam's release

For wrestling fans and longtime followers of The Rock, his passion for his work isn't new. One of the projects he continuously pursued was the recent DC film, which took more than a decade before it was released.

In an interview, Dwayne Johnson expressed his feelings after seeing himself in Black Adam's costume and mentioned that he fought for the film for 15 years.

"I had a moment before I walked out of my trailer, I just took a look in the mirror, it was a very humbling moment. Because, I fought so hard for this movie, to get this movie made and keep it on track. 15 long years and here we are." [0:42 - 0:54]

With the passion of not just Dwayne Johnson but the rest of the cast, it's no wonder why the film is perceived well by fans. It will be interesting to see how the movie will perform in the next few days.

