When is Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam likely to release on HBO Max?

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is one of the year's biggest movies. Ever since the film's release, it has garnered amazing success and has already surpassed $300 Million in box office hits worldwide. As it turns out, fans who prefer to watch films at home will finally be able to do so.

In 2021, it was announced that Warner Bros. reached a multi-year deal with HBO Max. This meant that films from the studio will be shown on HBO Max 45-days after their theatrical release in the United States.

This was seen when The Batman hit theaters on March 4, which was then made available on the streaming platform on April 18. With this in mind, it's possible that Black Adam, released in the United States on October 21, will be available on HBO Max around December 5.

However, Elvis, another Warner Bros. film, took months before it was available on HBO Max. It was said that this was due to its successful theatrical release.

With The Rock's movie having its own triumphant release, it's possible that the film might be available on the streaming platform in late 2022 or early 2023.

Dwayne Johnson is thankful for the achievements Black Adam has collected so far

The recent DC movie has achieved multiple accomplishments ever since its release. During its second weekend, the film has already accumulated more than $100 million domestically.

It was later revealed that Black Adam was the first DCEU movie to achieve this milestone this quickly since Aquaman.

Dwayne Johnson expressed his gratitude in a tweet, where he thanked everybody for their support after mentioning that the news landed exactly during his cheat day.

"Whoa. Great news that lands on my cheat day *burger emoji* *pancakes emoji* *cookies emoji* *hand raise emoji* *blushing emoji* Thank you everyone so much for this. Super grateful *point down emoji* #BlackAdam," The Rock tweeted.

Black Adam's number office continues to grow despite already being out for weeks. It's clear that despite Dwayne Johnson's portrayal of other film characters, this will possibly be the most notable and iconic one to this date.

