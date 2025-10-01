  • home icon
  • Everything we know about John Cena’s final WWE match

Everything we know about John Cena’s final WWE match

By Tathya Sachdev
Modified Oct 01, 2025 11:53 GMT
WWE - Clash In Paris - Source: Getty
WWE - Clash In Paris - Source: Getty

The Greatest Of All Time, John Cena, is now just five dates and less than three months away from his retirement. Naturally, the event that will feature his retirement will be one of the biggest events of the year.

Over time, we have heard several rumors regarding the night Cena will retire, and some official announcements from WWE itself that gradually continue to provide fans with more clarity with time.

For instance, it had been speculated for months that he would retire at a Saturday Night's Main Event in December, or a similar TV special with Cena in some form being the titular name. The event itself is indeed billed as "Saturday Night's Main Event: John Cena's Final Match."

However, contrary to speculation based on some insider reports, the show will be held in Washington, D.C. on December 13, instead of in Cena's hometown of Boston. While Boston was indeed the working plan, WWE never announced it officially, and eventually went with D.C. because of the site fee they were paid.

Domestically, the show will be broadcast live exclusively on Peacock, and not on NBC, and will be the first Saturday Night's Main Event to be broadcast as such. Therefore, it will be a PLE of sorts, rather than a TV Special, although internationally, the show will be live on YouTube.

While the actual venue hasn't been made official yet, with tickets set to go live on October 17, one can expect an announcement by then. We do know that prices for standard seats range from $250-$3000, while the TV Ringside package Row 1 costs $11,500.

Who will be John Cena's final opponent?

Ah, the question of the hour! There are several candidates for the same, and fans, of course, have several names in mind with regard to who will or should get the coveted opportunity to be John Cena's final opponent.

It could be Gunther, or Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre, or Brock Lesnar again... the list is endless, and everyone has their own theories and justifications as to why their guy must be the one who retires John Cena. So, let's have it out in the comment section!

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Edited by Tathya Sachdev
