4 WWE stars John Cena can pass the torch to at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

John Cena's final WWE match has officially been confirmed. It's on December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) in Washington, D.C. Cena has only five televised appearances left, which also includes a match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, this month on October 11, 2025.

The Champ's last opponent hasn't been announced yet. Since that would be his final match in the company, the one who gets it will have a golden chance to make it big on a grand stage. By putting that wrestler over, Cena could ultimately be passing the torch to him.

In this listicle, we will discuss four superstars whom John Cena can pass the torch to at SNME.

#4 Gunther

Gunther is rumored to be Cena's last opponent in WWE. The Ring General has been out of action since losing his World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025. During the match, he had suffered a broken nose, because of which he was written off TV for some time.

However, the Austrian Scion can make a comeback on RAW after Crown Jewel. He can challenge Cena for a match at SNME. Gunther would also be the best candidate to beat Cena in the last match because he is a credible superstar to take forward Cena's legacy. He has beaten Goldberg in his retirement match this year, and now he also stands a chance to beat the 17-time WWE Champion, John Cena.

#3 Former WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior is another superstar who can clash against Cena in the final match. McIntyre hasn't squared off against Cena in a singles match ever. They did clash in a tag team match a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

However, a singles clash is something that the fans would love to see. The Scottish Psycopath is one of the best performers inside the ring. He has been a former WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion. He has all the reasons to be booked as Cena's last opponent. Moreover, McIntyre himself recently said that he'll push the management to book him in a match against John Cena. Whether that happens or not, only time will tell.

#2 Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is another name that's doing the rounds as Cena's last opponent in WWE. The Badass has stormed to the scene within no time in the company. He is also considered one of the best performers and is hailed as the next big thing in the company.

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley also recently said that he would like to see Cena get in a singles match with Bron Breakker. While speaking at Busted Open Radio, Bubba said that he wants to see this match because he wants someone to be Cena's opponent who can benefit from this match.

According to him, Breakker is that man. It remains to be seen whether the company wants this match to happen or not.

#1 Dominik Mysterio

According to a report by Bodyslam.net, Dominik Mysterio's name is being internally discussed as Cena's last opponent at SNME. Dom is considered one of the best younger talents in the locker room. He is also the current Intercontinental Champion and the AAA Mega Champion.

The IC title is the only one that has eluded Cena in his entire career. If he wins that, he'll also become a Grand Slam Champion. Moreover, Dom also recently teased Cena for a match. He taunted Cena, saying that if Cena actually wanted to become Grand Slam Champion, he could fight him. Since Dominik is a young superstar who might benefit immensely after a match with Cena, the company might just book this match.

It now remains to be seen whom does John Cena faces in his last ever match in WWE.

