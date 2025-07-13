John Cena's final WWE opponent is decided - Reports

John Cena's in-ring career is coming to an end as his WWE retirement tour wraps up. There's still a big question mark hanging over his final opponent.
It seems like the creative team has finally decided who will face The Cenation Leader in his swan song.
John Cena is currently on a break to film his upcoming movie. He last successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.
A WrestleMania rematch awaits The Franchise Player when he returns to the ring at SummerSlam. John Cena will put his title on the line against none other than Cody Rhodes.
Whether or not Cena will remain champion after The Biggest Party of the Summer remains to be seen. But WRKD Wrestling reported that Gunther is currently slated to be John Cena's last opponent in mid-December.
The Ring General has been riding high, having just retired Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Now the question remains: will Cena and Gunther face off in a champion vs. champion match? Or is The Cenation Leader about to turn babyface for his last hurrah? Fans must stay tuned to find out how this farewell tour pans out.
