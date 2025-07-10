Finally an update on John Cena amid WWE absence [Reports]

For those wondering where the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has been over the past few weeks, he has reportedly been fulfilling his outside commitments. An update on The Cenation Leader's whereabouts has come to the fore.
John Cena hasn't been seen on TV since successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against his long-time rival CM Punk at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. He will now run it back with the 2025 King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes, whom he took the title from at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.
The two stalwarts will headline the first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Interestingly, the Franchise Player happens to be in the same state before his upcoming title defense. According to NJ.com, Cena is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming Netflix comedy movie, Little Brother.
The 48-year-old legend has only one TV appearance lined up for this month. He is advertised to return on the July 18 episode of SmackDown to rekindle his rivalry with The American Nightmare.
Who will be John Cena's final opponent in WWE?
Speaking on a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL named Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and The Rock as possible final opponents for John Cena's retirement match in late December.
"I think Brock would be awesome. I also think Roman would be awesome. I think both those would be incredible matches, but I think The Rock. That's kinda it because The Rock kinda helped him turn heel. The Rock had done so much. Plus, The Rock's the biggest movie star in the frigging world. I guess, maybe the biggest star in the world. I don't know who's a bigger star than The Rock. I think The Rock would be great."
Whether The Cenation Leader will retire as the Undisputed WWE Champion remains to be seen.