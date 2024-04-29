Everything we know about WWE WrestleMania 41 so far

WWE WrestleMania 41 is almost a year away. However, there is already high anticipation among the WWE Universe due to some recent developments. In this article, we'll delve into everything we know so far about next year's Showcase of The Immortals.

Firstly, regarding the location of WrestleMania 41, there has been speculation about Las Vegas hosting 'Mania next year. The speculation was fueled by a recent tease from The Undertaker. However, according to recent reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Las Vegas is currently just a rumor, with nothing confirmed yet.

The delay in the official announcement is attributed to ongoing negotiations with the city. Additionally, Minneapolis has also reportedly submitted a bid to host the event, but Las Vegas is considered the frontrunner. This may explain why The Deadman possibly teased Vegas as the potential 'Mania 41 location as he could have heard about it being a frontrunner in the press.

Amid this, Triple H has also hinted at hosting a WrestleMania in London, UK, after a major declaration from London's Mayor Sadiq Khan during his re-election campaign.

Apart from the location, there's speculation about a potential match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. This possibility arose after The Final Boss expressed interest in being part of the event.

Furthermore, during his last appearance on WWE RAW, The Rock alluded to challenging for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. This makes their showdown at WrestleMania 41 a likely possibility.

Who else can face The Rock at WrestleMania 41?

A match between Cody Rhodes and The Rock at WrestleMania 41 is certainly a possibility. However, if this match were to occur earlier, Roman Reigns would undoubtedly be the top contender to face The Rock.

Currently, The Tribal Chief is on hiatus from WWE. Since Reigns' loss at WrestleMania 40, the company has dropped significant hints about a potential babyface turn for the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

One potential scenario could involve Roman returning to initially set up a feud against the newly formed Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa. However, it could later be revealed that The Final Boss is the true mastermind behind the faction and intends to oust Roman from The Bloodline after to his loss at WrestleMania 40.

This would set up an ultimate Samoan clash for next year's Grandest Stage of Them All, potentially becoming one of the biggest matches in recent 'Mania history. It will be engaging to see how things will unfold in the upcoming months and who will face The Rock at next year's 'Mania if The Final Boss participates in that mega show.

