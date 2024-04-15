Next feud, potential in-ring return date & more - 5 things we learned from The Rock's update on his WWE status

After making Wrestlemania XL one of the biggest 'Mania's in the history of WWE, The Rock recently gave fans an update regarding his status after The Showcase of The Immortals.

The Final Boss uploaded a video clip on his official Instagram account where he disclosed many unheard stories about WrestleMania and provided a major update about his next potential in-ring return to the company.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss five major things we learned from the Rock's recent video clip.

#5. The Rock's body was banged up after WrestleMania 40 but no injuries

In a digital clip uploaded by The People's Champion, he disclosed that he indeed was banged up after his WrestleMania match on Night One. The Final Boss stated that it doesn't matter whether you were in a UFC, MMA, or WWE ring, before any fight, one knew that your body was about to get banged up.

However, despite this, the Rock disclosed that fortunately, he sustained no injuries from the match.

The WWE legend also revealed how it was difficult for him to match the same level at which Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins were performing in that match. He even remarked that all three of them were among the best wrestlers in the world.

#4. The Final Boss has a message for Cody Rhodes

While praising all three stars, The Final Boss also delivered a message for The American Nightmare. Here, The People's Champion stated that he will be coming for Cody Rhodes as he wants his Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Not only this, the Rock also gave a little preview to Rhodes by stating that he will bleed again in this rivalry. However, he conveyed this message hilariously due to not being in his villainous character.

#3. The People's Champion marks Seth Rollins as MVP of Mania

Expand Tweet

The whole Bloodline Saga was indeed one of the biggest reasons behind making WrestleMania XL one of the most successful 'Mania's of all time. However, The Great One also affirmed Seth Rollins as the MVP of The Showcase of The Immortals.

Soon after this video surfaced, fans also flooded the internet by sharing positive reactions to The Final Boss' statement. The WWE Universe also asserted the same, proclaimimg that The Visionary played a crucial role not only in Cody Rhodes' story but also in the whole Bloodline saga at 'Mania.

#2. The Rock was training for 12 weeks for his WrestleMania match

After delivering an astonishing performance in the tag team match on WrestleMania Night One, The People's Champion disclosed that he had trained for almost 12 weeks for this bout. He went on to detail the strenuous work behind the whole preparation for WrestleMania 40.

The Final Boss stated that he had wrestling rings set in different areas, including Hawaii, California, and the East Coast, for his practice. This showed the dedication of The Final Boss towards his WrestleMania match.

#1. The Rock has already set his sight on WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

One of the major things fans came to know about The Great One's WWE future was that The Final Boss has already his sight set on next year's WrestleMania. The People's Champion disclosed the same after talking about his performance at this year's 'Mania and revealed that his sights are now on next year's WrestleMania.

So, this seems like a confirmation from The Final Boss that he will indeed be participating at WrestleMania 41.

Besides this, there are already reports circulating that a match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes might take place on next year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you agree with the Rock that Seth Rollins was the MVP of WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion