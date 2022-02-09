Evolution changed the face of WWE forever

When Triple H decided to start his own faction in 2003, Evolution was born. The group, consisting of The Game alongside Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Batista, dominated WWE over the next couple of years with each member having a key role.

It's no secret that the faction was meant to be a modern-day version of the Four Horsemen. Triple H served as the leader and the guy who was at 'world champion level'. Flair was the Yoda of the contingent, serving as the mentor. And then there were these two young kids who had an awful lot of promise in Orton and Batista.

So they had three generations of sports entertainment gathered together: The past (Flair) the present (Triple H) and the future (Orton and Batista). Hence, the name 'Evolution'.

Looking back nearly 20 years later, it's amazing to see the impact that Evolution had on WWE.

One of the main goals of the group was to develop their two big prospects, and that's exactly what it did. While Triple H and Flair were already established with Hall of Fame careers, they were able elevate their two young comrades to a whole new level. The two veterans taught them how to walk, talk,and dress like champions, and it's something both have carried with them ever since - both in and out of the ring.

In the early 2000's WWE was going through a downturn. The boom of the Attitude Era was over, and Ruthless Aggression had taken over. The purchase of WCW and ECW hadn't panned out to be much more than owning content and trademarks, but Evolution's segments on the show were always 'must watch' television.

But what they have done since disbanding is just as impressive.

Obviously, everyone knows that Triple H would transition into an executive with his father-in-law's corporation. Flair has been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice and Batista not only became a world champion, but a celebrated movie star.

Then there is Randy Orton, the chosen one.

In his 20 years with WWE, Orton's accomplishments are too numerous to list. He went from a fresh-faced kid to a grizzled veteran. The way he carries himself and the way he handles his business in the ring were all molded by his time with this super group. Perhaps he wouldn't have been as successful today if not for his time with the faction back then. He will go down as the best all-around performer to have come out of this contingent.

Evolution may go down as the last truly great faction in WWE. Four men. Four world champions. And a fingerprint that was left on The Worldwide Leader in Sports Entertainment forever.

