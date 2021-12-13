Has Triple H retired from wrestling in WWE?

Triple H's last two matches were against Randy Orton - one in 2019 and the other in early 2021. While the former was a proper match where he lost, the second was a brawl that turned into a no contest. But why has Triple H seemingly stopped competing in WWE entirely?

The Game has even missed two WrestleManias in a row - openly stating that he was glad not to be a part of the card in 2020. While he said that it was due to his increasing office role backstage, the circumstances have changed a lot now.

To answer the question, Triple H has not formally retired from wrestling in WWE. But several people, including Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, believe that his in-ring career is over following his cardiac event - one that was supposedly a major health scare.

''I wouldn’t expect HHH to ever wrestle again, although it is possible he may do one retirement match if he feels the need to leave on his own terms and doctors will clear him, but that’s not likely to be for a long time and he hasn’t even returned to behind-the-scenes work yet.'' said Meltzer

During Triple H's absence after his health scare, NXT 2.0 has been working under the guidance of Shawn Michaels.

What is Triple H's plan for an ideal retirement?

Stewart Lawson @SLawson1417



Let’s all take a moment to appreciate



The Game is a legend of wrestling. One of the greatest to step into the ring & is/has been an outstanding working within the ring & on the mic



If you agree with me, then give me a hell yeah!! Today’s appreciation tweet:Let’s all take a moment to appreciate @TripleH The Game is a legend of wrestling. One of the greatest to step into the ring & is/has been an outstanding working within the ring & on the micIf you agree with me, then give me a hell yeah!! Today’s appreciation tweet:Let’s all take a moment to appreciate @TripleH The Game is a legend of wrestling. One of the greatest to step into the ring & is/has been an outstanding working within the ring & on the micIf you agree with me, then give me a hell yeah!! https://t.co/xrQMCrd1Wz

Back in April this year, Triple H addressed the idea of saying farewell to his in-ring career for good. Speaking to Sports Nation, Triple H stated that his idea for retirement wouldn't be to have a singles match at WrestleMania but a farewell tour in different parts of the world.

While he admitted that he doesn't need to travel, he said:

"Have that one little farewell tour, make the global loop, then come back and do one big show here and call it a career. That would be interesting to me."

Also Read Article Continues below

As of this writing, it's uncertain as to whether Triple H will ever return to the ring. While his cardiac event might force him to hang up his boots without ever having a formal retirement match, one can never say never in WWE.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Alan John